Jimmy Buffett makes a surprise visit, takes Buffalo on a trip to Margaritaville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — And from classical music to Margaritaville theater-goers at Shea’s were in for quite the surprise Friday night.

A music legend took the stage, Jimmy Buffett joined the cast of “Escape to Margaritaville” Friday night.

Buffalo is the last stop on the show’s national tour. The show features some of Buffett’s classic hits including “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Volcano.”

There are four more shows of escape to Margaritaville at Shea’s this weekend.