Josh Allen musical premiering at Alleyway Theatre in February

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates as he runs off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Alleyway Theatre will be hosting its 31st annual showing of “Buffalo Quickies,” a series of six to seven short plays, usually all world premieres, from Feb. 24 through March 19.

According to Chris J. Handley, Alleyway’s artistic director and the director of this year’s “Quickies,” the 2022 festival includes seven shows, two of which were written by Buffalo natives.

The first, “Seventeen: The (Unofficial) Josh Allen Musical,” is about two guys playing the Madden video game together, who get the idea to invite Josh Allen to play with them. The musical explores their journey in reaching out to Allen in an attempt to get him to join. It was written by Phil Farugia and Amy Jakiel.

The other show written by a Buffalonian is “Buffalo Porno,” is a comedy set 10 years in the future after California has fallen into the Pacific Ocean, where Buffalo becomes the new Hollywood. The play was written by Jeff Z. Klein. In the play, North Tonawanda becomes the new California Valley region, where porn films are shot, however, due to the Buffalo accents of the people in the films, the films are treated as comedy pieces, causing adult filmmakers to hire a director from Toronto to try and purge the accents.

Proof of vaccination and masking is required inside Alleyway Theatre. Rehearsals for “Buffalo Quickies” start next week and tickets can be purchased here.