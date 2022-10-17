BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Calling Western New York JOURNEY fans, the legendary band will pull into Buffalo on their 50th-anniversary Freedom Tour in March.

Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, Deen Castronovo and Todd Jensen will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16. The band will also hit the stage with guest TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Neal Schon: “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” Neal Schon said. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories. See you soon Friends.”

“’On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well,” added TOTO’s Steve Lukather.

Here’s a look at all the tour dates:

February 4 Allentown, PA PPL Center February 5 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena February 8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena February 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena February 11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum February 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena February 17 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena February 19 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena February 22 Austin, TX Moody Center February 23 Lafayette, LA Cajundome February 26 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena March 1* Washington, DC Capital One Arena March 3 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center March 4* Hartford, CT XL Center March 8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre March 9* Quebec, QC Videotron Centre March 12* Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena March 13 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre March 16 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center March 17 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall March 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center March 21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK March 24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 25 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena March 28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 31 Tulsa, OK BOK Center April 1 Memphis, TN FedExForum April 4 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center April 7 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena April 8 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena April 11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center April 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena April 14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena April 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena April 19 Stockton, CA Stockton Arena April 22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena April 23 Fresno, CA SaveMart Center April 25 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena AEG Presents