Joywave to hit the stage April 3 at Town Ballroom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The indie-rock band Joywave will be in Buffalo this April to perform at Town Ballroom.
The Rochester band will play Town Ballroom on April 3 for “The Cleanse Tour” with special guests. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on November 4 at 10:00 a.m.
Pre-sale tickets will cost concertgoers $20 and day-off admission will be $23. They can be purchased by clicking here, by phone at (716) 893-2900 or at 630 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo.
For Town Ballroom COVID-19 protocols, click here.
