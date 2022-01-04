Local actor to appear on CBS show “FBI” Tuesday night

NEW YORK CITY (WIVB) — Jordan Floyd, a graduate of Cheektowaga Central High School, will be appearing on the CBS show “FBI” at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Floyd told News 4 that after he auditioned for the show, he didn’t believe he got the role at first, saying the turnaround for a role like his is usually pretty quick and he hadn’t heard back that week. Given that he is 27 and the audition was for the part of a 17-year-old, he was unsure he looked young enough.

Despite his initial thought, Floyd heard from his agent a few days later that he landed the role of DeMarcus.

The show, created by “Law and Order” creator Dick Wolf, is a crime drama about the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation starring Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki.

Floyd began his career modeling and doing commercials prior to auditioning for TV and film. He landed his first speaking role in February 2021 in the show “POSE,” which stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Billy Porter.