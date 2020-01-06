Lori Loughlin hires prison consultant ahead of day in court

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli filed court documents Friday, Nov. 1, saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (CBS) – Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly hired a prison consultant to tell her what life may be like if she’s convicted and sentenced to jail time.

People Magazine reports the 55-year-old actress is trying to consider every contingency ahead of her day in court.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to an admissions consultant to help her daughters get into USC.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

She faces up to 45 years in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.