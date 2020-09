(WIVB) – American Girl is going all-out 1980s!

The company’s newest character is “Courtney Moore”, and she’s giving you 1986 looks, complete with a curly side ponytail, neon fashion, and an acid-washed denim skirt.

Courtney also wears some of the decade’s key accessories, including bangles and a tape player.

She’s available for purchase online now and in stores on Sept. 25.