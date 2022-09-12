BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Their name? Free Music Party. Their genre? Free Music Party. Their three philosophies in creating music? Free, music, party.

Free Music Party, a band whose music blends a variety of genres, including hip-hop, R&B, and soul, among others. The group came to be in the mid-2010s and has expanded since. In addition to music, the band has also created short films and music videos, sketches, and clothing.

The group thrives on each member’s creativity, and part of their brand is creating unique themes for their shows. Last spring, they did a ‘Spring Cleaning’ theme, complete with clouds and a flower centerpiece onstage. For their most recent tour, Free Music Party did a ‘Jackpot’ theme to go along with their newest album, “777,” and they dressed up to reflect a casino atmosphere.

The “777” artwork (below) features Buffalo landmark Cameron’s 24 Hour Store, a location close to the hearts of Free Music Party.

(Courtesy: Free Music Party)

“We were — still do — pretty much live off of the 24 store. It’s always there whenever we need it,” producer Kevin Spears said. “It was so formative for the time period of when we were making the project. I think it just kind of aesthetically fits the sound of what we’re doing.”

Each member of the group is multi-faceted in terms of what they bring to the table.

Free Music Party was started by managers Kay Prix and Max Cambria. In addition to production, Spears provides creative direction and performs. Alex Live provides vocals, among other things, and DJ Apollo helps bring the party as the band’s DJ. The group later added rapper/songwriter Eddy Blanco and producer/musician Joe Callahan as well, to create the full sound of the Free Music Party.

"We've all just been friends for a long time," Prix said of the band's formation.





How they got their name: Cambria pitched the name “Free Music Party” years ago. Spears described the name as representing the group’s three pillars: Freedom of expression, music (obviously), and bringing the party wherever they go.

Who they aspire to sound like: Free Music Party

What artists inspire them: Mac Ayres, Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt, Mura Masa, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Chance the Rapper, DJ Premier, The Neptunes, Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Lucky Daye, Giveon, Kaytranada

Their dream lineups:

Alex Live Frank Ocean Mac Ayres Free Music Party

DJ Apollo Isaiah Rashad Drake Tyler, the Creator Free Music Party

Eddy Blanco EARTHGANG/An artist from record label Dreamville Kendrick Lamar Free Music Party

Joe Callahan Silk Sonic DOMi & JD BECK A massive philharmonic Free Music Party

Kevin Spears Tyler, the Creator/Odd Future Free Music Party



For more information about Free Music Party, visit the following links:

Music Monday #2 was filmed at Town Ballroom, a historic space in Buffalo’s Theatre District, founded in the 1940s. The venue has hosted music legends including Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Miles Davis, as well as contemporary acts such as Mac Miller, All Time Low, and Childish Gambino. For more information about Town Ballroom, click here.

The full interview with Free Music Party can be seen above.

Music Monday is a weekly series designed to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.