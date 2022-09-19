BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We’re all just grubs,” was the sentiment Grub bassist and vocalist Nik Woodcock said with regard to how the band got its name. Zach Tilton, the band’s guitarist, vocalist, and synth player, said the name is a metaphor for insects, or life forms in general.

The band, formed in 2016 and based out of Niagara Falls, describes its music as “a seamless blend of genres such as funk, psychedelic rock, electronic, hip-hop, metal, and reggae amidst a pop-esque composition.”

Grub comprises of Woodcock, Tilton, and drummer Ryan Henderson, who joined the band in 2019.

The band put out its second full-length studio album, “Year of The…” in February, and most recently played the Borderland Music Festival at Knox Farm State Park, as part of a lineup that included Portugal. The Man and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Grub has previously opened for bands such as the Spin Doctors, USS, The Trews, and Buffalo’s own Aqueous.

Lately, the trio has been touring along the East Coast, and as part of their tour, will be headlining at Buffalo Iron Works on Sept. 30, with TrailHeads from Pittsburgh, Pa. and RootsCollider out of Rochester, N.Y. opening.

The band encourages Western New Yorkers to get out and support the local music scene. The full interview with Grub can be seen above.

For more information about Grub and their music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #3 was filmed at Buffalo Iron Works, a venue in Buffalo’s Cobblestone District, which hosts live music from local and national artists. To learn more about Iron Works, click here to visit the venue’s Facebook page or here to visit its website.

