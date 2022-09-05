BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stephen Babcock got his start in music when he was three or four years old. He and his brothers were taught by their father — a skilled piano player who wanted his sons to have a similar appreciation for music.

By the time Babcock got to high school, he had begun playing drums and guitar as well. He says he’s been writing songs ever since.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I think it’s kind of one of those things where the key meets the lock and it just clicks.”

Now a touring singer-songwriter — with more singles on the way — Babcock will also be releasing a new album in November.

“I’ve pretty much been putting out a single every month for the last few years now,” he said. “The next new single coming out is called ‘Meant for Me,’ it comes out Sept. 8. It’s kind of a perfect song for fall, I’m really excited for it to come out.”

Babcock will be performing on the Patio Stage at the Music is Art Festival at 2 p.m. on Sept. 10, accompanied by a full band. His tour stops by The 9th Ward at Babeville on Oct. 27, with Tuesday Nite and Bryan Williams supporting. To view the full tour schedule, click here.





Artists who inspire him: John Mayer, Donovan Woods

His dream concert lineup:

John Mayer Donovan Woods Holly Humberstone The 1975/Slayer Stephen Babcock

For more information about Stephen Babcock and his music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #1 was filmed at The 9th Ward at Babeville, an intimate basement bar and venue with standing room for 150 concertgoers. For more information about the venue, click here. The full interview can be seen above.

Music Monday is a weekly series designed to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.