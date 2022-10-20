BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sophie Allison, better known by her stage name, Soccer Mommy, will be hitting the road once again on Oct. 28 to kick off the North American leg of her Sometimes, Forever Tour.

The European leg of the tour ran from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. Allison said she’s excited to get back out and perform songs from her album “Sometimes, Forever” to new audiences. She also said changes are being made to the stage and lighting arrangements from what was used in the European shows.

The upcoming portion of the tour begins in Indianapolis on Friday night and includes a stop at Buffalo’s Town Ballroom on Nov. 4. It will be the first time Soccer Mommy plays in the Queen City. For tickets, click here.

Indie rock band Lightning Bug is slated to open on the tour.

“Sometimes, Forever”

Allison also spoke on the new Soccer Mommy album.

“You can have a million ideas beforehand and a million references, but once you get in there (to record), you kind of go with a lot of that, but there’s also just a lot of inspiration striking while you’re there with the producer, with the people playing the parts.”

She said she has been playing with the band that played on the “Sometimes, Forever” record for a while and has become comfortable playing and recording with them.

“It was nice to get to feel that in the studio as well,” she added. “It gives it a more natural feel.”

The album is available on Spotify and Apple Music and can be purchased at this link.

Playing in Buffalo and trying wings

“I don’t think we have played (in Buffalo before). We stopped through once,” Allison recalled. “We had an off-day where we stopped in Buffalo because we wanted to try Buffalo wings.”

And where did Soccer Mommy go for wings? Anchor Bar.

“We went to the place that is like The Original, that’s kind of chain-y now, we went to that, and then I was like, ‘I cannot eat any more wings, so I’m out,'” Allison said. “But the rest — a good amount of other people in the band — went to a second spot that was, I don’t remember what it was called, but it was more of a dive and like a local spot.”

She was a fan of the wings and is excited to come back to the area.

“When we went and just stopped through, it was a cool town, so we were feeling it. I’m ready to be back. I’ve always liked a lot of Upstate New York,” she said. “We kind of never go there on tour, so I think it’ll be cool, I think it’ll be a good time.”

Though Allison said her favorite time to tour is the fall, she added that she hopes to have a true winter experience during the tour.

“I’m excited to possibly see some snow, you know? We’ll see,” the Nashville native said. “I would love to witness a little bit of real winter, just for a day. I don’t want to be in it in it, but I would love to just experience winter for once in my life.”

When informed that it snowed in Ellicottville a week prior, Allison weighed the possibilities.

“So we could get some snow,” she said. “I mean, that kind of, maybe, is a bad thing, but I think in a city like that, people are prepared for it to snow on the roads.”

She said she’d prefer to experience winter in a place prepared to deal with the snow.

“We’ve definitely been stuck places where — like we’ve been in Virginia and there was a snowstorm and you straight-up have to stop and get a hotel because the roads are just destroyed,” Allison continued. “Hopefully, if that happens on this run, we will be in a place that salts the roads. But I’m excited either way. I don’t care if I get stuck in the snow — it’s a snow day.”

Charity album and NYT podcast

Soccer Mommy was also featured on a recent compilation album for abortion rights, “Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All,” part of the “Good Music” series to raise funds for nationwide causes. The series features previously unreleased music — including new songs, demos, covers, live versions, and more, available for only 24 hours.

For the compilation, Soccer Mommy contributed a demo version of “Shotgun,” off of “Sometimes, Forever.”

“I’ve done other compilations before, for charity things in the past, and I think this one raised a lot of money,” she said. “Obviously something extremely important currently — there’s a million things that we need to be raising money for, but that is definitely a really present one right now.”

Allison also scored a recent New York Times podcast, “We Were Three,” what the Times describes as “a story of lies, family, America and what Covid revealed, as well as what it destroyed.”

“I had a lot of time on my hands (this summer) and they reached out about me possibly doing this score, and that’s something that I’ve always been interested in doing, just because I thought it seemed fun,” she said. “It takes out the more stressful part of songwriting — the part where you’re trying to forge an idea into words and melodies.”

Allison said she was really happy with how the score turned out and wants to do another sometime.

The interview with Sophie Allison can be seen at the top of the page. For more information on Soccer Mommy, click here.