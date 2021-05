BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Film crews were shooting a movie in the City of Buffalo Wednesday night.

Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark could not comment on the shoot. However, sources tell News 4 that Paramount Pictures are shooting here.

They’ve been filming here for the past month and the cameras will keep rolling for another week.

We don’t know anything about the movie or who’s starring in the production. But, we do know it’s expected to hit theaters next year.