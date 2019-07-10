Pizzeria to sell slices…of just crust

(WIVB)– Either you love the crust on pizza, or you hate it, there’s not much in between on this topic.

So for all the crust enthusiasts keep reading, all others…keep scrolling.

National pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is serving up hot slices, of just crust.

After receiving tons of requests from customers, the company says starting on July 18 they will offer an order of “Just the Crusts.”

“We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea,” says a spokesperson for Villa.

The crust will be sold at participating locations starting at $2.75.