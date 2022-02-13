Police seek suspect in shooting outside LA Super Bowl party

FILE – Rapper Kodak Black appears in court at the Florence County, South Carolina, courthouse in Florence, S.C., April 28, 2021. Los Angeles Police say four people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert early morning Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Black is among several people involved in the brawl when shots rang out, sending everyone at the scene running for cover. Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot and injured. (Matthew Christian/The Morning News via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were searching Sunday for a gunman who shot four people after a brawl erupted outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert, authorities said.

Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the suspect in the shooting early Saturday outside The Nice Guy restaurant.

The victims’ names were not released, but NBC News reported rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded. Four men ages 60, 24, 22 and 19 were hospitalized in stable condition, LA police Officer Mike Lopez said.

Videos posted on TMZ.com and on social media show Black, 24, posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the brawl broke out. Black is among several people involved in the fight before shots rang out, sending everyone running for cover.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot. A message to his publicist at Atlantic Records has not been returned.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” The guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, TV host Lauren Sánchez, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebrities seen entering the afterparty, according to The Hollywood Reporter.