INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Special guest record producer Post Malone performs onstage with Jack U during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Post Malone is coming to Buffalo.

Along with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, the rapper will perform at the KeyBank Center as part of the Runaway Tour.

Tickets for the concert, which takes place on October 6, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices were not released.

Those looking to get tickets can go to LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or call 1-888-223-6000.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m.