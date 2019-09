Rapper arrested on suspicion of assault in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assaulting three employees at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, police said.

The 28-year-old artist, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested early Sunday on three counts of battery after an incident at the Mirage, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Charging documents have not yet been filed.

An email seeking comment from Daniel Kim, who has previously represented Maxwell, was not immediately returned.

TMZ first reported that Maxwell punched three people during a fight with a parking valet.