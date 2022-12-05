SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers on Monday announced they will be playing a show at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse as part of their 2023 world tour.

The band will be accompanied by The Strokes, who also opened for RHCP on their 2022 stadium tour, and King Princess.

This tour is in support of the Chili Peppers’ newest albums, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen,” and spans 23 dates, including the April 14 show in Syracuse. The band’s recent albums follow the return of longtime guitarist John Frusciante.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at this link.