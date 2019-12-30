Sharon Stone blocked on Bumble after users report her account as “fake”

Award winner Sharon Stone speaks on stage during the GQ Men of the Year Award show at Komische Oper in Berlin, Germany. ANDREAS RENTZ

(CBS NEWS) – Sharon Stone was blocked on Bumble after users on the online dating application reported her profile for being “fake.” The “Basic Instinct” actress went on Twitter to get back on the popular app.

Stone, 61, pleaded her case to Bumble on the social platform to reinstate her account early Monday. “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account,” she wrote. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

In a separate tweet, Stone attached a screen shot of Bumble’s formal notice to her. “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

Bumble eventually caught wind of Stone’s dilemma and restored her account Monday morning. “There can only be one Stone,” Bumble tweeted. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”

The app’s editorial director Clare O’Connor also replied to Stone on behalf of their customer service team. “Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey,” she wrote.

Twitter users made light of Stone’s dating situation. Some offered dates while others joked at the increased competition on the app.

One user said, “Sharon you don’t need Bumble, I’m right here.”

“Sharon, would you like to go on a date with me? (No icepicks please!)” said another.

“My God, if Sharon can’t get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have???” one user wrote.