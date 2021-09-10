Shea’s lights up sign in honor of first full theatrical performance in 18-months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a lengthy intermission, Shea’s Theatre is finally back open. It’s the first full theatrical performance at Shea’s in 18-months.

Friday, Disney’s “Frozen the Broadway Musical” hosted it’s opening night. Officials marked the occasion with a ceremonial “Lighting of Main Street.”

Leaders at Shea’s tell us they’re overjoyed to bring a Broadway show back to Buffalo.

“Oh my gosh its amazing, I’m overwhelmed and very excited and I can’t say that a tear didn’t come out of my eye when Elsa sang ‘Let it Go,'” said Thembi Duncan, director of arts engagement and education.

Masks are required at all times, even while watching the show.

Frozen will run through September 24.