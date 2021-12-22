BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The award-winning musical ‘Hamilton’ is now playing at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.
It’s a big event and to get an update on its progress Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker on News 4 at 5:30.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
New on WIVB.com
- Shea’s PAC president talks ‘Hamilton’ musical return to Buffalo
- ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91
- Police warn drivers to watch out after Apple ‘AirTag’ trackers are used to stalk and steal
- Buffalo man pleads guilty on felony charges after crashing into patrol car
- Diggs, Dawkins named to Pro Bowl