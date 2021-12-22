Shea’s PAC president talks ‘Hamilton’ musical return to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) -- On the same day that scientists at the University of Buffalo declared that the Omicron variant has officially arrived in Western New York, Governor Kathy Hochul came to the Erie County Medical Center to thank healthcare workers in what is now a brief lull in the onset of the virus.

"We've had a dramatic decline in cases here in Western New York," said Hochul, who credited an early mask mandate for bringing Erie County from having the highest transmission rate in the state a few weeks ago, to now having only half the rate of the statewide average of Covid cases. The seven-day average in New York is now about 115 cases per 100,000 residents. In Erie County, it's only about 58 cases per 100,000.