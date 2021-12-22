Shea’s PAC president talks ‘Hamilton’ musical return to Buffalo

Entertainment

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The award-winning musical ‘Hamilton’ is now playing at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

It’s a big event and to get an update on its progress Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker on News 4 at 5:30.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now