Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The creator of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" likes to send cryptic texts to her actors while the show is on hiatus. They’re often clues about what everyone can expect they’ll be doing.

Before Season 2, Amy Sherman-Palladino asked Rachel Brosnahan, “Can you ride a bike and play pingpong?” Actress Marin Hinkle was asked if she could speak French and Michael Zegen got an unusual inquiry:“Can you throw a baseball in the air with a cigarette in your mouth and a beer bottle in the other hand?”