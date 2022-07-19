BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a two-year wait due to the pandemic, singer-songwriter John Moreland is back on the road in support of his sixth studio album, ‘Birds in the Ceiling,’ which will be released Friday, just in time for his Buffalo stop on the tour this weekend.

Moreland will perform at Buffalo Iron Works on Sunday, with doors opening at 7 p.m.. According to the Oklahoma native, ‘Birds in the Ceiling’ consists of nine songs and “blurs the lines between folk, retro-pop, rock, and roots.”

Supporting acts for the tour include The Dead Tongues, Derek Spencer, S.G. Goodman, and Caroline Spence. Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, or for more information on ‘Birds in the Ceiling,’ click here.