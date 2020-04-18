Snoop Dogg is launching his own wine

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2019 file photo, Snoop Dogg performs onstage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The University of Kansas has apologized for its risque Late Night at the Phog event in which the rapper performed, stripper poles were wheeled onto the Allen Fieldhouse floor and fake money was shot over the heads of prospective recruits. Athletic director Jeff Long said Friday, Oct. 4 “we expected a clean version of the show.” Long said in a statement the school fell short of providing a “family atmosphere” during the annual kickoff for the school’s beloved basketball program. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

CALIFORNIA (CNN) — The iconic rapper, Snoop Dogg is starting a career as a winemaker.

The company 19 Crimes announced this past week that they are partnering with Snoop Dogg to produce his very own vintage wine. The wine will be called ‘Snoop Cali Red’ and is set to be available for consumption this summer.

19 Crimes is known for being the brand that features 18th and 19th-century criminals who had been exiled from Britain and settle in Australia for violating one of the 19 crimes on the label. 19 Crimes also uses the Living Wine Labels on smartphones to bring their labels to life. The app can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play.