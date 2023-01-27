BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a night out this weekend, “Stomp” is returning to the heart of the City of Buffalo and is encouraging audience members to fight food insecurity in our community–one food donation at a time.

Playing on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 at Shea’s, the high energy musical performance group is encouraging show goers to bring nonperishable food items to donate to FeedMore WNY, during their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative.

“It is an incredible opportunity for FeedMore WNY and the food insecure families here in our community,” said Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager of FeedMore WNY. “Our food donations here at FeedMore drop off significantly after the holiday season and at the same time, the need remains high.”

According to Shick, 1 in 8 Western New Yorkers are facing food insecurities, and those numbers are even higher for children, 1 in 5 face food insecurities.

“That means they lack consistent nutritious access to enough nutritious food to lead to a healthy lifestyle,” said Shick. “We’re encouraging the community to come out and see the show and bring your nonperishable food donations to support FeedMore WNY.”

People who shuffle off to Shea’s to see Stomp, can help aid the efforts to fighting the high numbers of food insecurity throughout our neighborhoods, by donating nonperishable goods when they arrive.

“Think Tuna fish, think peanut butter, think canned fruits and vegetables,” said Shick. “We’re also in need for items like whole grains, like pasta, rice and other whole grain items to help build these shelves in our families who are facing food insecurity’s homes.”

If you would like to purchase tickets to see Stomp this weekend, you can buy tickets here.

To donate to FeedMore WNY or sign up to volunteer, visit their website here.