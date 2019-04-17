T.I. to perform at Canalside on June 29

UPDATE: Tickets for the show are sold out.

T.I. is set to perform at Canalside on June 29.

VIP tickets to see the rapper are now on sale and cost $40.

General admission tickets, which cost 10 dollars, will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

When they’re available, interested buyers can get them at the Canalside info kiosk, Eventbrite.com or any local Consumer’s Beverages store.

Tickets purchased at the Canalside kiosk or a Consumer’s store before 2 p.m. on the day of the show include a free drink coupon.

Gates for the show open at 5 p.m.