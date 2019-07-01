Taylor Swift accuses Scooter Braun of “manipulative bullying” after he acquires her music

FILE – In a Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. In a scathing tumblr post Sunday, June 30, the pop superstar writes she is sad and grossed out that her music catalog now belongs to Scooter Braun who she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying. Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced Sunday that it is acquiring Big Machine Label Group which released all of Swift’s studio albums and owns her masters.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Taylor Swift says she was “grossed out” by talent manager Scooter Braun’s acquisition of her music catalog. Swift made the statement in a Tumblr post after Braun’s media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired the company that owned her catalog.

Swift claimed she learned about the acquisition of Big Machine Label Group on Sunday “as it was announced to the world.” She expressed the move was her “worst case scenario,” since she does not own rights to the music created while she was under Big Machine Label Group.

She signed with Big Machine Label Group at the age of 15. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta (founder of Big Machine Label Group) would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she wrote.

Last November Swift switched labels and signed with Universal Music Group in an effort to own her music moving forward, according to The Associated Press. “This is what happens when you sign a deal at 15 to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept,” she wrote about Borchetta.

The pop superstar accused Braun of “manipulative bullying” and targeting her at various points in her career with the help of other celebrities. She mentioned Kim Kardashian West and accused her of having “orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked.” She also accused Kanye West of having organized a revenge porn music video “which strips my body naked.”

She included a picture in the post of pop star Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Braun. She wrote on the photo, “This is Scooter Braun bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point[.] He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made.”

Both Justin Bieber and Kanye West are Braun’s clients. Bieber defended Braun in an Instagram post.

“Neither Scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you,” Bieber wrote. “I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line.