The 36th annual Taste of Buffalo has a little bit of everything for everyone.

The nation’s largest two-day food festival, Taste of Buffalo continues and has a lot in store.

Taste of Buffalo and Independent Health Foundation has teamed up again to offer healthy dishes from each vendor. You can try healthy options like truffled potato wedges, lemon fresh bites, grilled pineapple and more.

Enjoy other culinary delights from 56 restaurants and food trucks, six local wineries, live music, family-friendly entertainment, and much more in downtown Buffalo along Delaware Avenue starting at Johnson Park, and throughout Niagara Square.

Season seven Master Chef winner, Chef Shaun O’Neale is preparing chili rubbed pork tenderloin as well as conducting a Q and A with a meet and great.

So stop on down and enjoy everything Buffalo at the Taste of Buffalo until 7 pm tonight.