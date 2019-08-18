The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is celebrating its 20th anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Katherine Pessecow, a Volunteer Coordinator for the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts joins us in studio to talk about this years festival. This year is the 20th year anniversary and it takes place on August 24th and 25th.

This years festival will have more than 170 artists and craftspeople, over 50 performances on three stages, a family friendly dance tent and a festival cafe.

Katherine shares with us the need for volunteers for the free family-craft making area and this years Kidsfest, where children can do hands-on arts projects, see kids-oriented performances, and march in Sunday’s Kidsfest parade.

To volunteer your time you can go to the festival website and fill out the volunteer form at https://elmwoodartfest.org/volunteers/