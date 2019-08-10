The Flutterby Festival blends eco-friendly art, entertainment and education for a one of a kind experience

Live Now
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Newell Nussbauner, founder of the Flutterby Festival was in our studio to to tell us what you can expect at the city’s new eco-event.

The Flutterby Festival, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Elmwood Village, will debut three new green-themed building murals by Chuck Tingley, Chris Piontkowski, Nicole Cherry, and a sculpture created by Tyler Griffis and painted by Mark Madden.

Along with the art installations, the event will feature more than 125 businesses, organizations, pop-ups and activities are planned to both educate and entertain.

