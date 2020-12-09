Goo Goo Dolls release new Christmas album, featuring holiday classics and new songs

(WIVB)– The Goo Goo Dolls have a new Christmas album out that combines classics with lesser-known and new holiday songs.

The album is called, “It’s Christmas All Over.”

It combines cover songs, original numbers, and the full, rich sound of a large band.

Lead singer Johnny Rzeznik says, one of their new songs, “This is Christmas,” goes to the deeper meaning of what Christmas really is all about.

“It’s about being with family, it’s about you know, giving of yourself, I think that’s the real meaning of Christmas and that, that’s really important.” Johnny Rzeznik, Goo Goo Dolls

The album is available now.

The band is also showing a virtual reality streaming program on December 12.

It’s free for a limited time.

For more information, click here.