BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lumineers are coming to Buffalo next year.

As part of III: The World Tour, the band will perform at the KeyBank Center on February 26.

Mt. Joy will also perform that night.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at Tickets.com, the KeyBank Center box office or by calling 888-223-6000.

Every online ticket purchase will include a copy of The Lumineers’ newest album, “III,” which comes out on September 13.