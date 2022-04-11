BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will be performing at Buffalo Iron Works this summer as part of the “When We Were Emo Tour.”

The band is returning to the area for the tour, which kicks off April 19 in Houston. The Buffalo show will be taking place July 31, with supporting acts Attack Attack! and Kingdom Collapse.

Tickets are available at this link and general admission is $25 during presale or $30 the day of the show. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older and doors open at 5 p.m.

