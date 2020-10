(WIVB) A 2020 Halloween means some 2020 decorations are in order.

An Indiana homeowner’s display sums up the year pretty well.

Their picture window depicts the famous viral meme “This is fine”.

You may have seen this meme during the Sabres’ struggles last weekend. It originates from a 2013 webcomic called “On Fire”.

The family who owns the Irvington, Indiana home figured what better way to celebrate this Halloween than to sum up how they feel about 2020.