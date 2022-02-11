Tommy Castro leads with 5 Blues Music Awards nominations

FILE – Mr. Sipp, Mississippi Blues Child Castro Coleman, center, entertains the crowd with one last song during the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival in Henderson, Ky., Thursday, June 18, 2015. Nominations for the 43rd Blues Music Awards were announced Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation. Winners will be announced May 5 at a ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.Mr. Sipp (aka Castro Coleman) were nominated for the B.B. King entertainer of the year award.(Darrin Phegley/The Gleaner via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Castro, Chris Cain and Tom Hambridge have earned the most nominations for this year’s Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Nominations for the 43rd Blues Music Awards were announced Thursday by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation. Winners will be announced May 5 at a ceremony at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

Castro, a guitarist and singer, leads the way with five nominations. They include B.B. King entertainer of the year, album of the year and band of the year, with The Painkillers.

Hambridge, a versatile musician and producer, received four nominations, including three entries for song of the year. Cain, a guitarist, also is up for four awards, including album of the year.

Along with Castro, Eric Gales, J.P. Soars, Sugaray Rayford and Mr. Sipp (aka Castro Coleman) were nominated for the B.B. King entertainer of the year award.

The complete list of nominees can be found on The Blues Foundation’s website.