“Weird Al” to perform with orchestra at Artpark

“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to western New York next year.

As part of his Strings Attached Tour, the musical parodist will perform at Artpark on July 23.

The concert will feature a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets for the show go on sale November 16 at 10 a.m.

Reserved seating will cost $77 per ticket, general admission in the bowl will be $37 and general admission on the lawn will be $17 in advance, and $22 during the week of the show.

They can be bought at artpark.net, tickets.com, the Artpark box office or by calling 1-888-223-6000.