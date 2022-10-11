LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIVB) — Just hours after blink-182 announced it will be bringing back guitarist and frontman Tom DeLonge, the When We Were Young festival posted that the band will be co-headlining next year’s festival with Green Day.
The festival, which features a myriad of punk, pop-punk, and alternative acts, will take place on Oct. 21, 2023. Also featured in the lineup is Yellowcard, who recently returned from hiatus, as well as The Wrecks, who have roots in Wellsville, N.Y.
The lineup comprises of a total of 51 acts, including Good Charlotte, Bowling for Soup, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Sum 41, The Offspring, New Found Glory, Rise Against, and 5 Seconds of Summer. Also on the card are:
- Plain White T’s
- Lit
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Less Than Jake
- Hot Mulligan
- Knuckle Puck
- Gym Class Heroes
- The Movielife
- The Ataris
- Movements
- Turnover
- Pierce the Veil
- Waterparks
- Joyce Manor
- Say Anything
- Something Corporate
- Thrice
- Michelle Branch
- MXPX
- KennyHoopla
- The Front Bottoms
- Zebrahead
- EKKSTACY
- AJJ
- Finch
- Citizen
- Tigers Jaw
- Fenix TX
- Jean Dawson
- Games We Play
- Set It Off
- Beach Bunny
- Veronicas
- No Pressure
- The Academy Is…
- Saves the Day
- Goldfinger
- Relient K
Admission starts at $250, with down payment plans starting at $20. For more information or to sign up for presale, visit this link.
