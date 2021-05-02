WNY theatre company planning a fully digital musical

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local theatre wants to bring the performing arts into your living room.

Second Generation Theatre Company is busy recording “Songs for a New World.” It’s the theatres’ first fully digital production.

The artistic director says they’re using this unique opportunity to highlight Western New York.

“So that is when we had the idea, to partner with different buffalo cultural entities. So were filming base footage here, getting all the audio here. and then going on location to places like the botanical gardens, the Buffalo Museum of Science, explore and more Museum all sorts of really neat places throughout the city,” said Artistic Director, Second Generation Theater Kelly Copps.

The show will be available on-demand, starting June 10.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, click here.