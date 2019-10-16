Breaking News
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike

Woman killed, suspect shot at home of ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say a woman was killed at the home of former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely and sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office statement does not identify any of those involved but notes that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

Authorities say a 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide.

The statement says deputies located a suspect on the property and fired in response to an unspecified threat.

The 81-year-old Ely starred in a 1960s TV version of the Tarzan story.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss