Woman protests Spider-Man sculpture as Satanic ‘Hate crime against the church’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Photo via CNN

LINCOLN, Neb. (WTVO) — A woman is fighting the city of Lincoln, Nebraska over a sculpture she says depicts ‘devil horns’ at a local zoo.

According to CNN, the woman demanded that the city remove the sculpture in a written complaint to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, saying:

“It is a sculpture of two hands open, painted Red & Black, and formed into Devil Horns. This is anti-Christian, and demonic, and completely inappropriate and offensive to place in front of the Children’s Zoo and the Gardens where couples are married.”

She added that the statue was a “hate crime against the church,” according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

City officials responded that the sculpture is not a city issue, and is one of 50 installed throughout the city as part of a charitable event called the Serving Hands Lincoln public art project.

The non-profit group’s director Matt Schulte said he was surprised by the complaint, since the sculpture’s colors correspond to the costume worn by Spider-Man.

The 6-foot Spider-Man sculpture was installed in May. Schulte said when the installation was taking place, it didn’t have the spider webs attached and may have been misunderstood.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now