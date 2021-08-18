Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
India Walton vs. Byron Brown – Buffalo Mayor Race
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
Education
News 4 Investigates
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Primary Election Results
Destination NY
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Top Stories
Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise due to expanding delta variant
Video
NYS Senator Dan Stec proposes amendment: Resignation should not bar impeachment
Disney FastPass changes: Lightning Lane, Genie+ are the new way to skip lines at parks
Hochul suggests ‘universal’ mask mandate for students to return to school
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Discussions
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Jerry Sullivan
Community
Where To Get Vaccinated
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Hunger Action Month
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Buffalo Now
Make-A-Wish
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
BestReviews
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls: Shopping Spree Giveaway
Trending Now
Watch News 4 Now
Poll finds ‘Jeopardy!’ fans overwhelmingly wanted LeVar Burton, not Mike Richards to host
RSV cases on the rise among children, local hospitals prepare for surge
Video
Murder convictions of two members of the “Buffalo Five” thrown out
Video
Disney FastPass changes: Lightning Lane, Genie+ are the new way to skip lines at parks
UPS locates Starpoint CSD’s missing AP exams
East Aurora hiker found dead in Essex County
Video
ECC lockdown lifted, student who made threat to another student located
Video
Booster shots, nursing home vaccine mandate announced as US fights delta surge
Video
PSE spokesperson says renovating current stadium not an option, looking to build across the street
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo