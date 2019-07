Thank you Western New York! Fill The Backpack successfully surpassed our goal of 175,000 pounds!

News 4 WIVB-TV/CW23 WNLO, Fidelis Care and Wegmans Food Markets teamed up with the Feed More of WNY for the 6th Annual Fill the BackPack Campaign to collect food for children in need.

The Fill The Backpack program is in 52 schools and more than 3,500 kids are involved in the program this year.