Found It On 4

You can find links and information you heard about on News 4 on this page.

Monday, July 1

To see the 2019 Buffalo swimming and wading pool schedule click here.

Friday, June 28

For more information on how “Blue Water Navy” veterans can file Agent Orange claims click here.

Thursday, June 27

To learn more about the foster care program at Baker Victory Services, or to get involved, click here.

Kids can help design the new playground at MLK Park. On Tuesday, July 2, inside the Cummings Room at the Buffalo Museum of Science, developers will take ideas from drawings to incorporate them into the designs. The drawing portion starts at 4:30 p.m. with a planning meeting at 5:30.

Saturday, June 22

Tickets are available now for Tony Walker & Co’s Beautiful Women Doing Beautiful Things fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital | Click here to learn more.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center welcomes more donations, even after the Ride For Roswell ends. | Click here to give.

Friday, June 21

You could win one giant flamingo and a variety beer pack from Resurgence, Community Beer Works And Labatt USA. Click here to find out how.

To learn more about everything happening in the Buffalo Olmsted Parks this summer, click here.

Thursday, June 20

The Kenan Center in Lockport is offering a full schedule of flexible summer programming for kids | Learn more here.

Wednesday, June 19

The annual Buffalo Veterans Stand Down will be held at the KeyBank Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Transportation is available from the Buffalo VA Medical Center, VA Homeless Program, and the Buffalo City Mission | Click here for more information.

Tuesday, June 18

As many local high schoolers prepare for graduation, an Orchard Park senior is busy running his own, thriving business. For more information on Real Estate Studio, click here.

Share your input on the future of the North Aud Block by clicking here.

Monday, June 17

Learn more about Yoga On Tap For Charity here.

Thursday, June 13

The Lewiston Garden Festival is happening June 15 and 16 | Click here to learn more.

To apply a candidate profile and application must be completed online at www.usps.com/employment. Click the “Career opportunities” link, click “Search USPS jobs”, choose “New York” and then click “start.” Click on the opening you are interested in and “apply.”

The Buffalo Automotive Technician position is Job# NC 10320129.

Wednesday, June 12

Donate to 8-year-old Shaylee’s fundraiser for the Lost Limbs Foundation here.

Tuesday, June 11

To learn more about the NFTA Metro Rail expansion project, click on this link.

Saturday, June 8

To donate to Lorenzo Alexander’s ACES Foundation, click on this link.

Friday, June 7

To see news and updates from the Buffalo Zoo, click here.

For more on the first ever South Buffalo Porchfest, click here.

Thursday, June 6

A modular home built by students at the Harkness Career & Technical Center will be going up for auction on June 14 at 9 a.m. | Click here for more information.

Wednesday, June 5

To donate to the SPCA Serving Erie County, click on this link.

A GoFundMe has been created for the children of Michael Paladino Jr. Find it here.

Monday, June 3

To learn more about the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience click here.