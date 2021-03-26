Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
NY Capitol News
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer
Business as usual: Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border
State’s positive COVID-19 percentage just over 3%
GALLERY: Storm damage across WNY
Gallery
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Jerry Sullivan
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Scholar Athlete
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
Shop Small 716
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Make-A-Wish
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Gallery
GALLERY: Storm damage across WNY
Gallery
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Halle Berry responds to ‘disgusting’ 97 Rock comments
New York launches Excelsior Pass to verify COVID information for event entry
Rob Lederman speaks out after termination from 97 Rock for racist comments
Video
Wind storm leaves tens of thousands of WNYers without power
Race and multicultural experts and area residents weigh-in on Rob Lederman’s use of a racial slur
Video
4 Warn Weather
Man killed in south Buffalo crash, 3 others hospitalized
Video
97 Rock releases statement following controversial on-air comments by hosts
Video
‘Difficult to explain’: Pentagon to release report detailing UFO sightings
Video