Blue Jays to help Give 716 during Thursday night’s game

BUFFALO, NY – JUNE 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a triple against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Sahlen Field on June 2, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They may only be our home team temporarily, but the Toronto Blue Jays are lending a hand during Give 716.

On Thursday night, the Blue Jays will play against the Texas Rangers at Sahlen Field. Sabres Head Coach Don Granato will throw out the first pitch.

The first $20,000 in fan donations made during the first hour of the game will be matched by the Blue Jays and the Buffalo Bills’ and Sabres’ foundations.

Also during the game, there will be announcements about Give 716 and a promotional video, featuring pitcher Jordan Romano.

During the night, proceeds from the sales of Blue Jays Authentics will go toward Give 716.

“The Toronto Blue Jays have brought so much excitement to our community this summer and it’s great to have them join us in supporting our community’s charities,” said Michelle Roberts, executive director of the Buffalo Bills Foundation and one of the organizers of Give716. “As we recover together from the effects of the Covid pandemic, we’re proud to work with the Blue Jays and all of our supporters to ensure that the great works of these Western New York charities continue.”

