BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is proud to once again partner with Give 716, a local giving event that gives back to local communities. Here’s how you can get involved.

What is Give 716?

Give 716 is a 36-hour online donation drive that helps support non-profit organizations in Western New York. It is organized by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres foundations.

When does Give 716 start?

The donation drive opens at 7:16 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 (also known as 7/16 Day). It runs through 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18. You can make donations through their website.

Where does the money go?

That’s up to you! Last year, more than 500 local charities participated in Give 716.

When you visit the site on July 16, you’ll have the option to have your gift split equally among all the participating charities, or you can specifically pick and choose which organization(s) your money goes to.

You can also research different organizations by category, such as animal-related charities, human and civil rights organizations, or faith-based groups.

How to sign up for Give 716

You can apply through the Give 716 website. Eligible nonprofit organizations must be qualified as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity and located within Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans or Allegany county.

Donation matching and giveaways

There are typically numerous incentives to donate during Give 716. Last year’s event included donation matching periods and giveaways like signed Josh Allen jerseys, signed Rick Jeanneret banners, Give 716 T-shirts and more. Here is the list of last year’s promotions:

Check back for more info as we get closer to the event!