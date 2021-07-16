Give 716: Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, Windsong Cares

(WIVB)– The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres’ foundations are hoping to give a boost to nonprofit organizations across Western New York by highlighting them for Give 716. The fundraiser ends Friday, July 16 but two local non-profits are still looking to be your charity of choice.

Windsong Care Foundation helps improve education and access to breast cancer prevention. The organization funds critical research locally to help reduce mortality from the disease.

“We recently funded a program through our partners at Breast Cancer Network of WNY that offered a Lymphodema program for women who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Gina Fedele secretary of the board for Windsong Cares Foundation. “It can cause significant problems post-surgery and the program helps patients learn what they should be looking for and therapy that can be done.”

Formed in 2019, Fedele says prevention and funding are key to help save lives.

“Our local community oftentimes doesn’t get the attention it deserves, so this is an opportunity to fund things locally that are taking place and we have some wonderful partners that we work with on that research,” Fedele said.

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation works to enrich the area and improve the quality of life for residents through strategic grantmaking and by encouraging local philanthropy.

“One of the things we’re most known for is for scholarships that we give out we have over 300 scholarships that we administer every year,” said Leslie Wille, community engagement coordinator.

Wille, who is a proud member of the Bills Mafia Babes, says she’s excited to see both the Bills and Sabres team up to help the community, especially after the pandemic.

“It’s those unrestricted funds that allow us to do things like addressing the needs of non-profits in our community that had hardships due to covid-19. We saw a lot of non-profits on the brink of not being able to continue their operations so being able to raise funds for that will allow us to do even more good for our community.”

