In first hour, ‘Give 716’ raised over $125,000 for local charities

(WIVB) — Western New Yorkers certainly did “Give 716” Thursday night, within the first hour of the fundraising initiative opening, over $125,000 has been donated to charity.

Give 716 launched Thursday at 7:16 p.m. on the eve of “716 Day” (July 16) — it’s a collaboration between the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres foundations to help the community find ways to give back.

Both organizations hope to unite the community in support of local non-profits. In the first hour of donations, $126,779 was raised.

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and his wife Jamie pledged Thursday night to match fan donations up to $20,000. McDermott said it’s a small token of their gratitude for the work WNY’s local charities do.

Thank you Sean and Jamie McDermott for your generous contribution. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/ZR4PBlGCyV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 15, 2021

If you want to find a charity to give back to, donations will be accepted through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. online.