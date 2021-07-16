More than half a million dollars raised so far during Give 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With just under 13 hours left to make a donation, Give 716 has raised more than half a million dollars.

The Buffalo Bills’ and Buffalo Sabres’ foundations have partnered with numerous local charities in order to help raise money for them.

The event, which began Thursday night at 7:16 p.m. continues until Friday at Midnight.

The latest total, as of 11 a.m., is $566,989.45. To find a list of charities you can support, and make a donation, click or tap here.

