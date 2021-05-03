Get out and enjoy the greens this season with great savings to the area’s premier courses with the Golf Pass WNY program.

We’ve worked out deals with some of our area’s best golf courses to give you a tremendous discount off the green fees.

Participating courses:

LeRoy Country Club

Double Black Diamond at Holiday Valley

The Byrncliff Golf Course

For $59 you can play 1 round (18 holes) at each of these fine courses. Do not delay as these passes sell out each year! Upon ordering your card will be shipped and arrive to your address in 5-7 business days.

For more information on how to order please visit https://golfpasswny.com/.