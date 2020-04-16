1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear mouth/nose coverings while near others in public See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
WHO: Governments should set limits on alcohol consumption during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The World Health Organization (WHO) wants governments to enforce measures that limit the consumption of alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At times of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol consumption can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and violence,” the WHO wrote on their website.

Alcohol does not protect the drinker from coronavirus, nor does it make them any better equipped to handle the potential effects of the virus.

